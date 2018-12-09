20 people die in road accidents in KZN over the weekend

In the latest crash on the N2 near Empangeni, 13 people died when a vehicle collided with a minibus taxi on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG – At least 20 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads in two major crashes this weekend.

On Saturday night, seven people died in a crash on the R614 involving a bakkie and a car.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency service’s Robert McKenzie said, “This is the second large accident in KZN. A bakkie and a car was involved in the accident where seven people died.”