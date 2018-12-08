Wynand ‘relieved’ case against Fransman is finally going to court
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute Fransman more than two years after Wynand first filed a complaint.
CAPE TOWN - Louisa Wynand’s spokesperson says she's relieved her case against former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chair Marius Fransman will finally go to court.
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute Fransman more than two years after Wynand first filed a complaint.
Fransman is facing sexual assault and crimen injuria charges.
Wynand has accused her former employer of touching her inappropriately and requesting a sexual favour during a trip to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in January 2016.
Her spokesperson Gavin Prins says: “Louisa is very relieved that the NPA has decided to prosecute even though it took so long. It’s been almost three years.”
Prins says Wynand has always had faith in the justice system.
“She’s always had faith in the role-players of the investigation. They’ve been very communicative with her. With regards on how the NPA had handled the process this far, we cannot complain. It’s been wonderful.”
Fransman's spokesperson says he'll be meeting with his lawyers to "better understand the decision of the director of public prosecutions in Kimberly" as the full details of the charge is still unclear.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
