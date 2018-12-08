Telkom: Contingency plans in place for load shedding
The service provider’s mobile network was offline on Friday night creating a stir online as users flocked to social media to voice their frustration.
JOHANNESBURG - Telkom says it has contingency plans in place to keep its lines up and running during load shedding.
The service provider’s mobile network was offline on Friday night creating a stir online as users flocked to social media to voice their frustration.
Telkom is pulling an ESKOM on us. Except that Telkom sees no need for effective communication with us (there’s been data connectivity outage & they opt to tweet about it instead of sending us customers direct SMSs. What flawed logic is that?). https://t.co/0Z5aBeKKQ0— Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) December 8, 2018
Hi Sebabatso, sorry we took time getting back to you on this. Kindly note that we are aware that Mobile Telkom Internet is unavailable in some areas Please note that our technicians are aware of the issue and are working on resolving it.We apologize for any inconvenience.^CN— Telkom (@TelkomZA) December 8, 2018
Hi @TelkomZA unable to access your services in Midrand. Please can you tell us when things will be back to normal. Looking at your timeline, you are more concerned about promoting the TKO final than your customers. #telkom— Keegan Pillay (@KeeganPillayZA) December 7, 2018
Telkom says its systems went offline due a technical fault which was rectified in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The mobile network’s Nomalungelo Faku explains: “Depending on the time and the phase of the load shedding, that might impact our ability to carry. As far as we see now, all should be under control.”
But Faku says there are limitations to the contingency plans.
“We have plans in place, including very strong backup to try and ensure our customers aren’t affected. However, it’s the time and the length of the load shedding that’s dependent on an external part.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: No salary increases for executives, 2.5% for MPs
-
More load shedding planned for today
-
Mngxitama defends BLF members who attacked JHB lawyer
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
DA to give solutions on stopping load shedding
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.