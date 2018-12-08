Popular Topics
Telkom: Contingency plans in place for load shedding

The service provider’s mobile network was offline on Friday night creating a stir online as users flocked to social media to voice their frustration.

Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom says it has contingency plans in place to keep its lines up and running during load shedding.

The service provider’s mobile network was offline on Friday night creating a stir online as users flocked to social media to voice their frustration.

Telkom says its systems went offline due a technical fault which was rectified in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The mobile network’s Nomalungelo Faku explains: “Depending on the time and the phase of the load shedding, that might impact our ability to carry. As far as we see now, all should be under control.”

But Faku says there are limitations to the contingency plans.

“We have plans in place, including very strong backup to try and ensure our customers aren’t affected. However, it’s the time and the length of the load shedding that’s dependent on an external part.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

