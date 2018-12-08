Telkom: Contingency plans in place for load shedding

The service provider’s mobile network was offline on Friday night creating a stir online as users flocked to social media to voice their frustration.

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom says it has contingency plans in place to keep its lines up and running during load shedding.

Telkom is pulling an ESKOM on us. Except that Telkom sees no need for effective communication with us (there’s been data connectivity outage & they opt to tweet about it instead of sending us customers direct SMSs. What flawed logic is that?). https://t.co/0Z5aBeKKQ0 — Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) December 8, 2018

Hi Sebabatso, sorry we took time getting back to you on this. Kindly note that we are aware that Mobile Telkom Internet is unavailable in some areas Please note that our technicians are aware of the issue and are working on resolving it.We apologize for any inconvenience.^CN — Telkom (@TelkomZA) December 8, 2018

Hi @TelkomZA unable to access your services in Midrand. Please can you tell us when things will be back to normal. Looking at your timeline, you are more concerned about promoting the TKO final than your customers. #telkom — Keegan Pillay (@KeeganPillayZA) December 7, 2018

Telkom says its systems went offline due a technical fault which was rectified in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The mobile network’s Nomalungelo Faku explains: “Depending on the time and the phase of the load shedding, that might impact our ability to carry. As far as we see now, all should be under control.”

But Faku says there are limitations to the contingency plans.

“We have plans in place, including very strong backup to try and ensure our customers aren’t affected. However, it’s the time and the length of the load shedding that’s dependent on an external part.”

