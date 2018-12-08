Popular Topics
Go

Saftu hails new minimum wage as a good start

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says the federation will mobilise a campaign of mass action next year over the increasing levels of inequality in the country.

Saftu members across the country took to the streets to express their disapproval over the proposed R20 per hour minimum wage. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu says the minimum wage signed into effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a good start in addressing apartheid inequalities.

From January next year no worker will be allowed to receive less than R20 an hour by law.

Ramaphosa made the announcement in Kliptown in Soweto yesterday.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says the federation will mobilise a campaign of mass action next year over the increasing levels of inequality in the country.

“We will announce a programme of action which will involve a 3-day strike about the crisis of inequality, poverty and the education system.”

