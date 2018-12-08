SABC, PSL reach agreement on Telkom Knockout final broadcast
Talks broke down between the two bodies earlier this week, where it’s understood issues surrounding a radio broadcast agreement were disputed.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it has reached an agreement with the PSL for their radio coverage of Saturday night’s Telkom Knockout final.
The league had also announced that the SABC had continued to broadcast PSL matches on radio without fulfilling its agreements.
However, the public broadcaster now says it has managed to bridge the block with the league which will allow PSL games to be broadcast on its platforms.
The SABC’s Neo Momodu says: “The SABC is pleased to inform the South African public and soccer loving fans that we’ve reached an agreement with the PSL for the live broadcast of PSL matches on SABC radio stations and SABC 1. Soccer fans are encouraged to watch the Telkom Knockout match with Pirates and Baroka FC at 6pm tonight.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
