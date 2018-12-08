Ramaphosa says Msimang was a true leader
Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Msimang saying he was part of a generation of freedom fighters who changed the course of the struggle.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former ANC stalwart Mendi Msimang saying he was part of a generation of freedom fighters who changed the course of the struggle.
The president was speaking at the former ANC treasurer general's funeral in Pretoria.
Msimang died in hospital in Pretoria on Monday.
Ramaphosa says the ANC stalwart was a true leader.
“He had no need for riches and recognition. His only need was to break the shackles of the oppressed and comfort those who had nothing.”
Earlier, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has paid tribute to Msimang saying he should be commended for working towards national peace often behind the scenes.
“Mendi steered the unity train in the background away from the preying public eye.”
#MendiMsimang grandchildren wishing him a happy 90th birthday. RN pic.twitter.com/EKMfutyGgC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2018
Popular in Local
-
More load shedding planned for today
-
Mngxitama defends BLF members who attacked JHB lawyer
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rains
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
BLF members accused of ‘racial’ attack on Joburg lawyer
-
DA to give solutions on stopping load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.