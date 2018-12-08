Ramaphosa says Msimang was a true leader

Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Msimang saying he was part of a generation of freedom fighters who changed the course of the struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former ANC stalwart Mendi Msimang saying he was part of a generation of freedom fighters who changed the course of the struggle.



The president was speaking at the former ANC treasurer general's funeral in Pretoria.

Msimang died in hospital in Pretoria on Monday.

Ramaphosa says the ANC stalwart was a true leader.

“He had no need for riches and recognition. His only need was to break the shackles of the oppressed and comfort those who had nothing.”

Earlier, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has paid tribute to Msimang saying he should be commended for working towards national peace often behind the scenes.



“Mendi steered the unity train in the background away from the preying public eye.”