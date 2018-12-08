Ramaphosa: No salary increases for executives, 2.5% for MPs

The president has determined that there will be no annual salary increase for the deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers and more.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has set out remuneration for all levels of public office bearers for the 2018/19 financial year.

While the commission has recommended an increase of 4% across all categories of public office bearers, Ramaphosa has determined otherwise.

The president has determined that there will be no annual salary increase for the deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, the speaker of the national assembly, the chairperson of the national council of provinces, the deputy speaker of the national assembly and the deputy chairperson of the national council of provinces.

His decision not to follow the commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate, responsive and demonstrate restraint, especially during periods of economic hardship, a Presidency statement says.

#Remuneration JUST IN: President Cyril Ramaphosa has set out remuneration for all levels of public office bearers for the 2018/19 financial year. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2018

The statement further says salaries and allowances of the Constitutional Court judges and judges of other courts will be increased by 2.5 % with effect of 1 April 2019.

Members of Parliament will get a 2,5% increase.

In provincial executives, premiers, members of executive councils and speakers will not receive a salary increase.

Members of provincial legislatures will, however, receive a 2,5% salary increase.

Magistrates will benefit from a 4% salary adjustment, as will office bearers in of both national and provincial houses of traditional leaders.

Kings and Queens will be eligible for a 2,5% increase.