President Ramaphosa fondly remembers struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang has now laid the apartheid activist to rest, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing him as “a great South African whose life was dedicated to the cause of freedom”.

Msimang passed away in hospital in Pretoria earlier this week after a long battle an undisclosed illness.

He was afforded an official state funeral which was held at the Christian Revival Church on Saturday morning with hundreds of people gathered to bid him farewell.

"As we bid him farewell, we repeat that the time for leaders like #MendiMsimang has not passed. In his memory, let us pledge that we will strive together, sparing neither strength nor courage, until we reach our goal of a united, free and prosperous South Africa." @CyrilRamaphosa

The South African National Defence Force handed over the remains of the former ANC treasurer general to the family.

The late struggle stalwart's family opted to have a private ceremony at a burial site in Pretoria West with only immediately family members allowed.

Ramaphosa says Msimang’s tolerant nature is a trait that’s currently missing in South African politics.

“He was not one to dismiss others because their views may be reactionary, ill-informed or differed with his views. He sought to persuade them.”

The president says the freedom fighter will be sorely missed for his contribution in steering the country in the right direction.

Ramaphosa added Msimanga was by far the best treasurer general the party had and encouraged other ANC leaders to follow in his footsteps.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)