Powerball results: Friday 7 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 7 December are as follows:

Powerball results: 47, 3, 22, 33, 6 PB: 15

PowerballPlus results: 3, 26, 16, 33, 43 PB: 6

For more details visit the National Lottery website.