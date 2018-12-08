Opposition supporters clash with security forces in Togo
A coalition of 14 opposition political parties this week announced a series of 10 new protests in the run-up to parliamentary elections planned for 20 December.
LOMO - Opposition supporters on Saturday clashed with security forces in Togo's capital, Lome, and teargas was fired in the north, after the government banned protests about upcoming elections.
A coalition of 14 opposition political parties this week announced a series of 10 new protests in the run-up to parliamentary elections planned for 20 December.
The opposition is boycotting the polls because of alleged irregularities in its organisation but this week the government banned the marches on security grounds.
In several areas of the capital, in particular the Agoes suburb, youths set up barricades and burned tyres. Security forces reacted by firing teargas and chased protesters.
In the northern cities of Sokode and Bafilo, 350 kilometres north of Lome, opposition supporters attempted to assemble for a demonstration.
But they, too, were dispersed with teargas.
Sokode is a stronghold of the Pan-African National Party (PNP) of Tikpi Atchadam, who was behind the first countrywide street protests but is now thought to be in exile in Ghana for his own safety.
The coalition wants constitutional reform to re-introduce a limit of two terms of office for presidents, as well as an overhaul of the independent national electoral commission.
Togo has been hit by a wave of protests since September last year, calling for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005.
Before that, his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, was president for 38 years.
Earlier this week, evangelical, Presbyterian and Methodist churches in Togo called for the election to be delayed for several months because of concern about its organisation.
On Friday night, senior Muslim leaders also called for a delay.
Popular in Africa
-
Catholic Church beatifies 19 slain clerics in Algeria's Oran
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
[OPINION] Liberation hero Mugabe evokes polarised emotions among Zimbabweans
-
Belgium's Africa Museum reopens to confront its colonial demons
-
Zambia court rules president can run again in 2021 vote
-
Nigerian army repel fresh Boko Haram attacks - sources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.