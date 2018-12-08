NSRI continues search for 2 men who on East London beach

The NSRI was called following reports of two drownings in progress.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is still looking for two men who went missing in the surf off East London beach.

The NSRI was called following reports of two drownings in progress.

However, they found no sign of the two men on arrival.

the NSRI's Craig Lambinon said, “We are urging the public to be cautious during this festive season.”