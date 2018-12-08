NPA: Marius Fransman to be prosecuted for alleged sexual assault
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee suspended Fransman for five years over the incident and for making public statements which brought the party in disrepute.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to go ahead with the prosecution of former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chair Marius Fransman for sexual assault.
Fransman is accused of sexually assaulting his former assistant Louisa Wynand in 2016.
The matter of sexual assault against Fransman has been coming on for more than two years since Wynand first filed a complaint in 2016.
Spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping explains.
"In December 2017, the office of the NPA in the Northern Cape made a decision to prosecute Marius Fransman with the alleged sexual offences and crimen injuria charges. They informed the national office, but yesterday the office gave the Northern Cape DPP the go-ahead to start proceedings."
Shuping says a date for the case has not yet been determined as the alleged offences happened over three different regions.
Wynand has accused her former employee of touching her inappropriately.
He allegedly forced her to share a bed with him at a Kimberley Hotel while they were en route to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in January 2016.
Fransman has claimed Wynand is lying.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
