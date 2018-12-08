More load shedding planned for today

Eskom has been implementing load shedding for a over a week as it struggles to deal with much needed malignance to the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that the probability of stage one load shedding remains high for today.

It looks set for between 9am and 10pm today.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on for several reasons.

The power utility has been implementing load shedding for a little over a week now as it struggles to deal with much needed malignance to the power grid.

There have also been problems with the provision of coal.

With high temperatures in many areas of the country, South Africans have been left frustrated as power cuts stopped air conditioners in home and businesses.

However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has promised that Eskom will present a plan next week to stop load shedding.