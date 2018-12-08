Popular Topics
Mngxitama defends BLF members who attacked JHB lawyer

Mngxitama says his members were justified in confronting a female lawyer on Wednesday because she was racist.

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Black First, Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says his members were justified in confronting a female lawyer on Wednesday because she was racist.

However, the Johannesburg Bar Council says the lawyer was subjected to a vicious, racial attack by people wearing BLF t-shirts at the High Court in Johannesburg.

The bar says the woman was cornered in the foyer of the building on Wednesday shortly after a protest outside.

Mgxitama says his members were justified in attacking the lawyer.

“Any white person, whether they are a journalist, senior counsel or a judge, if they act in ways that are racist, it is the revolutionary duty of our members to defend black people.”

