Michelle Williams splits from Chad Johnson
Williams previously revealed she ended her engagement when she battled with depression and felt it was the right thing to do.
Michelle Williams has seemingly suggested she has split from pastor Chad Johnson again.
The Destiny's Child star has seemingly hinted she is single again after ending her engagement to the pastor, just a few months after they split when she battled depression.
She wrote on her Instagram story, which has since been deleted: "I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS (sic)"
Michelle previously revealed she ended her engagement when she battled with depression and felt it was the right thing to do because he "didn't pray for a depressed wife".
She said: "I'd been there before in that darkness. I was like, 'No, you better go [to the hospital].' By the time I got there, I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife."
However, Chad stayed and the couple were better than ever.
She added: "It's not just about marrying Chad. I finally found someone to do life with."
Back in July, Michelle revealed she was "proudly" seeking help for her depression and had recently "sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals".
In a statement posted to Instagram, she shared: "For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.
"I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need."
