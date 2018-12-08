Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took to the stage to hand over the crown to the model, aged 26, who is the first woman from the country to win the title.
CAPE TOWN - Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico has been crowned Miss World 2018 in Sanya, China.
Miss World | 2018 THE WORLDS FIRST EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WE HAVE A NEW MISS WORLD !! THE 68TH MISS WORLD TITLE GOES TO: Vanessa Ponce de Leon | Mexico CONGRATULATIONS #missworld #mw2018 #mwo #mw2018sanya #mw2018china #missmundo .Posted by Miss World on Saturday, 8 December 2018
Miss Thailand Nicolene Limsnukan was the runner-up.
Competition organisers announced a winner for each continent this year. Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo was named Miss World Africa. Other continental queens include Miss Jamaica, who was named Miss World Caribbean.
Congratulations to Quiin A, well done!— B.K🇺🇬 (@BrioLondon) December 8, 2018
Well done team Miss Uganda, the people behind the scenes who made this happen.
Well done to all Ugandans who voted endlessly.
Hon.@FrankTumwebazek, this greatly highlights the good work you are doing with the ICT ministry in our country. pic.twitter.com/8tkbCaT4rB
While Miss South Africa Thulisa Keyi made it to the top 30, she also came in fifth at the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show.
The winners are set to join Ponce de Leon on the Miss World 2019 Beauty with a Purpose Tour.
