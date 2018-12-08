Marking of matric exam scripts continues

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rains
The Basic Education Department says more than 44,500 markers have been appointed.
CAPE TOWN - The marking of matric exam scripts is continuing at more than 140 marking centres across the country.
The class of 2018 concluded their final exams a week ago.
The department's Troy Martens said, “We don’t anticipate any marking delays and expect to be done by 15 December.”
