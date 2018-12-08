Marking of matric exam scripts continues

The Basic Education Department says more than 44,500 markers have been appointed.

CAPE TOWN - The marking of matric exam scripts is continuing at more than 140 marking centres across the country.

The Basic Education Department says more than 44,500 markers have been appointed.

The class of 2018 concluded their final exams a week ago.

The department's Troy Martens said, “We don’t anticipate any marking delays and expect to be done by 15 December.”