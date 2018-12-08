Marking of matric exam scripts continues

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Marking of matric exam scripts continues

The Basic Education Department says more than 44,500 markers have been appointed.

Teachers prepare for matric exams at Moletsane High School in Soweto. Picture: EWN
Teachers prepare for matric exams at Moletsane High School in Soweto. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The marking of matric exam scripts is continuing at more than 140 marking centres across the country.

The Basic Education Department says more than 44,500 markers have been appointed.

The class of 2018 concluded their final exams a week ago.

The department's Troy Martens said, “We don’t anticipate any marking delays and expect to be done by 15 December.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA