Lady Gaga deeply moved by Grammy nominations
Gaga has been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo Performance for the blockbuster musical movie's soundtrack Shallow.
Lady Gaga struggled to hold back the tears all morning after hearing she was nominated for five Grammy Awards.
The 32-year-old pop star and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper - who also directed the movie - have been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo Performance for the blockbuster musical movie's soundtrack Shallow.
The song has also been shortlisted for Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
The Born This Way hitmaker - who also received a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) - reacted on Twitter: "I am so deeply moved I've been in tears all morning. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognising our song Shallow from A Star is Born in four categories including Record and Song of the Year!
"And thank you deeply for nominating my piano version of Joanne, a song I sang while I was recovering from many issues, a moment that revived me, a song about family and loss.
"I love you and I love my fans so so very much. Thank you for this honour. God Bless. (sic)"
Gaga - who already has six Grammys - also thanked the Recording Academy for recognising "true artist and musician" Cooper.
She added: "And congratulations to a true artist and musician Bradley Cooper, nominated alongside me.
"I couldn't be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him."
Gaga recently received a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her acting debut in the remake of the 1937 classic.
