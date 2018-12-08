Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rains

Residents staying in low lying areas have been cautioned to make plans before the rains come.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency services have warned residents to be vigilant as heavy down pours are expected in Gauteng this weekend.

The South African Weather Services has predicted thundershowers for the weekend.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Tladi said, “We are pleading with motorists to be vigilant and in case of flash floods, use alternative routes.”

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi also urges residents to be better prepared.

“Make sure you monitor water levels and move to higher ground if water rises.”