Family, friends to say goodbye to Mendi Msimang

His funeral service is being held at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria.

The late Mendi Msimang. Picture: AFP
The late Mendi Msimang. Picture: AFP
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang is being laid to rest this morning.

His funeral service is being held at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy at the special official funeral.

Msimang died on Monday in hospital in Pretoria.

Condolences to the family of the late struggle stalwart are still pouring in ahead of his funeral today.

He will be given a special official funeral category one.

The president had directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast until today in his honour.

Senior members of his movement the ANC which has described him as a relentless and calm activist - are expected to present to bid him farewell.

