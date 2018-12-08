Eskom: High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Sunday

The power utility says the breakdowns have impacted on the availability of sufficient generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has experienced further breakdowns at its power stations, adding there’s a high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Sunday.

The power utility says the breakdowns have impacted on the availability of sufficient generation capacity.

For a large part of the last week, South Africans had to find alternative sources of power, as the country experienced stage 2 load shedding, which resulted in rotational power outages.

Eskom has continued its appeal to residents to use electricity sparingly during this period. The power company has urged residents to switch off all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances, as well as geysers.

Eskom says stage 2 load shedding is also possible on Monday.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on for several reasons. The power utility has been implementing load shedding for a little over a week. There have also been problems with the provision of coal.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)