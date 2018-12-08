Elsies River community to honour memory of Courtney Pieters

The little girl's body was discovered in the Epping industrial area in May last year, nine days after she had disappeared from her home.

CAPE TOWN - Community members in Elsies River are set to plan a Christmas party in honour of slain three-year old Courtney Pieters.

The little girl's body was discovered in the Epping industrial area in May last year, nine days after she had disappeared from her home.

Mortimer Saunders was arrested shortly after the discovery and subsequently convicted of her rape and murder. Saunders is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

During his court appearance earlier this week, a large group of community members from Elsies River and other areas gathered in support of her family.

One of the community leaders, Manecia Botha, says they are hoping to do some good in honour of the little girl.

“We are house wives that don’t work but we’re planning a Christmas party for all the street kids in Elsies River on 23 December in aid of Courtney.”

