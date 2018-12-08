Dlamini-Zuma remembers Mendi Msimang as driving force for change
Hundreds of dignitaries, friends and family are paying their last respects to the former ANC treasurer general at his funeral service in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has paid tribute to Mendi Msimang saying he was a driving force for change in the country.
#MendiMsimang Tributes pouring in for the late struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang as he is being laid to rest today. RN pic.twitter.com/xAvEgy44EW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2018
The service is being held at the Christian Revival Church.
An official motorcade brought his coffin to the church this morning.
Msimang died in hospital in Pretoria on Monday.
Dlamini-Zuma says he was a guiding light.
“Mendi steered the unity train in the background away from the preying public eye.”
