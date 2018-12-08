Popular Topics
Dlamini-Zuma remembers Mendi Msimang as driving force for change

Hundreds of dignitaries, friends and family are paying their last respects to the former ANC treasurer general at his funeral service in Pretoria.

FILE: African National Congress (ANC) leaders Thabo Mbeki (R) and Mendi Msimang (L) answer journalists at a press conference, on 17 October, 1989 in Kaula Lumpur. Picture: AFP
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has paid tribute to Mendi Msimang saying he was a driving force for change in the country.

Hundreds of dignitaries, friends and family are paying their last respects to the former ANC treasurer general at his funeral service in Pretoria.

The service is being held at the Christian Revival Church.

An official motorcade brought his coffin to the church this morning.

Msimang died in hospital in Pretoria on Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma says he was a guiding light.

“Mendi steered the unity train in the background away from the preying public eye.”

