Disgruntled Hermanus residents to meet with Zille next week
The group comprising of residents from Zwelihle and surrounding communities met with Zille yesterday following a protest.
CAPE TOWN - A follow up meeting between Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and disgruntled Hermanus residents is now set to take place in a weeks’ time.
Protest leader Gcobani Ndzongana says they're calling for the municipal manager to be removed and for council to be dissolved, claiming they're not doing their jobs.
“We want the municipal manager to step down because he’s in the centre of the chaos that happened in town; the issue of land and public participation.”
Earlier this year, more than 1,000 residents took to the streets calling for land to be used for affordable housing in the area.
