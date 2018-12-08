DA to give solutions on stopping load shedding

Earlier this week, the DA's Natasha Mazzone said load shedding is equal to job shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will give details today on its solutions to stop load shedding following its last federal executive meeting for the year.

The main opposition party is expected to discuss matters within the party along with national issues including load shedding.

The country has been hit by multiple power cuts over the past week.

Earlier this week, the DA's Natasha Mazzone said load shedding is equal to job shedding.

Deputy chief of staff in the DA Graham Charters said, “Most pressing is the ongoing electricity crisis.”