Cops probe deadly KZN road crash
It’s understood two vehicles crashed on the R614 near Appelsbosch on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in KwaZulu-Natal that left at least seven people dead.
Paramedics say one other person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
The emergency service’s Robert McKenzie says: “The exact circumstances surrounding this crash are not known at this stage. The incident is being investigated by police. At this stage reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles were involved in the crash, a bakkie and a light motor vehicle.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
