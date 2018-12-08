Cops probe deadly KZN road crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cops probe deadly KZN road crash

It’s understood two vehicles crashed on the R614 near Appelsbosch on Saturday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in KwaZulu-Natal that left at least seven people dead.

It’s understood two vehicles crashed on the R614 near Appelsbosch on Saturday.

Paramedics say one other person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The emergency service’s Robert McKenzie says: “The exact circumstances surrounding this crash are not known at this stage. The incident is being investigated by police. At this stage reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles were involved in the crash, a bakkie and a light motor vehicle.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA