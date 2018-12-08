Cops continue probe into mosque attack the East Rand

It's understood Uzair Karolia was leaving the Taqwa Bakerton Mosque after prayers when he was confronted by two armed suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - The police are still trying to establish the motive for an attack outside a mosque in Springs on the East Rand where a man was shot dead.

It's understood Uzair Karolia was leaving the Taqwa Bakerton Mosque yesterday after prayers when he was confronted by two armed suspects who shot him several times.

The police's Mavela Masondo said, “The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. The motive is unknown at this stage.”