Cope demands Ramaphosa to tell the truth about SABC board members’ resignations

Cope says Ramaphosa must tell the truth and give the real reasons behind the resignation of four SABC board members.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) says President Cyril Ramaphosa must tell the truth and give the real reasons behind the resignation of four SABC board members.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa accepted the resignations of the members.

While the SABC appears to be sticking to its decision to retrench staff, the broadcaster is also being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.

This concerns a dispute involving a contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.

Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu have all resigned.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said, “We want the president, the minister and the board to realise the trauma that the SABC workers are going through because of the retrenchments they are facing.”

