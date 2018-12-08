City of CT aims to support child artists through exhibitions
More than 500 submissions have been lodged for the city’s second annual festive lights art challenge.
CAPE TOWN - Some of Cape Town’s youngest artists could see their work in main galleries or hanging in the homes of art lovers very soon.
The initiative is aimed at children between the ages of six and 12.
Some of their work was presented during last weekend's festive lights switch-on event.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says: “My call is to art galleries and auctioneers who may be in a position to help us. Please contact the City so that we can see how to make this a reality.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
