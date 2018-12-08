Campaigns play key role in educating young politicians, says Gordhan
Minister Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration event at the West Park cemetery on Saturday afternoon for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says campaigns play an important role in teaching young politicians about civil service.
Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration event at the West Park cemetery on Saturday afternoon for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba.
He took a moment to reflect on how the struggle was fought, and the ways through which the public can build a united South Africa.
Gordhan says social engagements, such as political campaigns, are important.
“It trains activists to learn politics again and listen to what ordinary people are actually saying, understand what their needs are and above all make sure the resources of the state are used to respond to the challenges our people face.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: No salary increases for executives, 2.5% for MPs
-
NPA: Marius Fransman to be prosecuted for alleged sexual assault
-
More load shedding planned for today
-
Mngxitama defends BLF members who attacked JHB lawyer
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
Telkom: Contingency plans in place for load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.