Campaigns play key role in educating young politicians, says Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says campaigns play an important role in teaching young politicians about civil service.

Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration event at the West Park cemetery on Saturday afternoon for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba.

He took a moment to reflect on how the struggle was fought, and the ways through which the public can build a united South Africa.

Gordhan says social engagements, such as political campaigns, are important.

“It trains activists to learn politics again and listen to what ordinary people are actually saying, understand what their needs are and above all make sure the resources of the state are used to respond to the challenges our people face.”

