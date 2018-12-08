Calls for more aid for Alexandra fire victims
The Gift of the Givers is calling on the public to donate more relief supplies to the residents of Alexandra whose houses were destroyed in a fire.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers is calling on the public to donate more relief supplies to the residents of Alexandra whose houses were destroyed in a fire.
Hundreds of shacks were destroyed when the fire ravaged the informal settlement in the township on Thursday.
People have been rebuilding their shacks.
On Friday, people and organisations donated food, clothing and toiletries.
Emily Thomas from the Gift of the Givers has urged the public to help.
“People are struggling rebuild their homes so if people want to make donations they can contribute corrugated sheets or make a donation into our bank account.”
Popular in Local
-
BLF members accused of ‘racial’ attack on Joburg lawyer
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
Ramaphosa agrees national minimum wage is far too low
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
ANC appoints 8 MPs to serve on amending Constitution for land
-
Confrontation between ANC & EFF looms over land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.