Calls for more aid for Alexandra fire victims

The Gift of the Givers is calling on the public to donate more relief supplies to the residents of Alexandra whose houses were destroyed in a fire.

Hundreds of shacks were destroyed when the fire ravaged the informal settlement in the township on Thursday.

People have been rebuilding their shacks.

On Friday, people and organisations donated food, clothing and toiletries.

Emily Thomas from the Gift of the Givers has urged the public to help.

“People are struggling rebuild their homes so if people want to make donations they can contribute corrugated sheets or make a donation into our bank account.”