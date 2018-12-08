Blitzboks to Pool A despite loss to NZ

Despite the loss, the Blitzboks topped Pool A and are expected to play at the cup quarter finals on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa suffered a heartbreaking 26-21 loss to New Zealand in the World Sevens Series on Saturday evening.

Rosko Specman scored the opening try in the first-half with Justin Geduld adding the extra two.

New Zealand struck back almost immediately after nearly conceding another but kick was on their side to level matters at 7-7.

Almost in the dying moments of the first-half, New Zealand doubled their lead with another runaway try to quite the home crowd.

The second-half saw more of the same intensity as the first-half, it was South Africa who struck first as Werner Kol muscled his way over the try line from close range.

The momentum was certainly with the Blitzboks and the crowd was sensing that shift. With just two minutes left on the clock substitute Branco du Preez pierced the New Zealand defence with an incisive burst, he evaded the would be tacklers to go 40 metres and score, it made the score 21-14.

It seemed South Africa could hold on to a win but New Zealand did not give up and scored a try with just a few seconds on the clock, the conversion went over and it meant it was level at 21-21 all.

If that wasn’t enough drama, New Zealand, in the last play of the match went from the halfway line and through multiple phases and scored to seal an incredible win and their path in the Cup quarter final berth.

Earlier, South Africa made a perfect start to their Cape Town 7s campaign with two victories from their opening two matches to instill optimism in a lively Mother City.

Powell’s men headed into their home leg of their World Sevens Series title defence looking to make amends for their uncharacteristic 6th place finish in the season opener in Dubai last weekend.

They faced Samoa first up in and were under pressure as they conceded an early try, but a three minute blitz saw them score two quick tries from stalwarts Kyle Brown and Captain Phillip Snyman, while rookie Impi Visser in his second tournament added another before Justin Geduld who was returning from injury rounded off the scoring to give the Blitzboks a 22-12 win over the Pacific Islanders.

Next up was Zimbabwe, who the South Africans made light work of running in seven tries for a 43-0 thrashing that saw them rise to the top of the pool standings with one match to play on the opening day.

South Africa play Scotland in their Cup quarter final on Sunday.