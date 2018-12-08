Popular Topics
Blitzboks make perfect start to Cape Town 7s

Neil Powell’s men headed into their home leg of their World Sevens Series title defence looking to make amends for their uncharacteristic 6th place finish in the season opener in Dubai last weekend.

The Blitzboks have beaten Zimbabwe 43 - 0 during the World Sevens Series. Picture: @BlitzBokke/Twitter
The Blitzboks have beaten Zimbabwe 43 - 0 during the World Sevens Series. Picture: @BlitzBokke/Twitter
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Blitzboks have made a perfect start to their Cape Town 7s campaign with two victories from two on day 1.

Neil Powell’s men headed into their home leg of their World Sevens Series title defence looking to make amends for their uncharacteristic 6th place finish in the season opener in Dubai last weekend.

They were drawn in a tough pool that consisted of Samoa, neighbours Zimbabwe and last year's Cape Town 7s winner New Zealand.

They faced Samoa first up in and were under pressure as they conceded an early try, but a three minute blitz saw them score two quick tries from stalwarts Kyle Brown and Captain Phillip Snyman, while rookie Impi Visser in his second tournament added another before Justin Geduld who was returning from injury rounded off the scoring to give the Blitzboks a 22-12 win over the Pacific Islanders.

Next up was Zimbabwe, who the South Africans made light work of running in seven tries for a 43-0 thrashing that saw them rise to the top of the pool standings with one match to play on the opening day.

The Blitzboks will play New Zealand in the last match of the day.

