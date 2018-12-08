Banyana in tough Group B of Women’s World Cup
The draw for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup was held at the the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group B for their maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.
Desiree Ellis’ side qualified for the global showpiece after a successful Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, where they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Nigeria in the final.
Banyana will come up against World number 2 ranked Germany, Spain and China in their group, which is arguably the "group of death".
Ellis’ ladies will open up their campaign against Spain in La Havre on 7 June before making the trip to the capital Paris to take on China on 13 June. Banyana will conclude their Group B commitments with Germany in Montpelier on 17 June.
#FIFAWWC Here it is, the complete groups for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.@Banyana_Banyana have some quality competition. pic.twitter.com/MLcj56zv78— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 8, 2018
@Banyana_Banyana will be in B with Germany, China and Spain @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @FIFAWWC— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018
Banyana entered the hat as one of three representatives from Africa. Other teams include Nigeria and Cameroon.
So far Norway is in Group A with hosts France, while Spain is with Germany in Group B, and Brazil with Australia with Australia— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018
Group D sees England with Japan, Canada with Netherlands in Group E, and the defending champions USA with Sweden in F....— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018
Korea Republic joins France and Norway, Italy is in C with Brazil and Australia and Brazi, while China PR is in B with Germany and Spain— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018
joining England and Japan in D is Scotland, New Zealand goes to E with Netherlands and Canada, and Thailand is in F with Sweden and USA— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
