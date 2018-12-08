Banyana in tough Group B of Women’s World Cup

The draw for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup was held at the the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group B for their maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Desiree Ellis’ side qualified for the global showpiece after a successful Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, where they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Nigeria in the final.

Banyana will come up against World number 2 ranked Germany, Spain and China in their group, which is arguably the "group of death".

Ellis’ ladies will open up their campaign against Spain in La Havre on 7 June before making the trip to the capital Paris to take on China on 13 June. Banyana will conclude their Group B commitments with Germany in Montpelier on 17 June.

#FIFAWWC Here it is, the complete groups for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Banyana entered the hat as one of three representatives from Africa. Other teams include Nigeria and Cameroon.

So far Norway is in Group A with hosts France, while Spain is with Germany in Group B, and Brazil with Australia with Australia — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018

Group D sees England with Japan, Canada with Netherlands in Group E, and the defending champions USA with Sweden in F.... — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018

Korea Republic joins France and Norway, Italy is in C with Brazil and Australia and Brazi, while China PR is in B with Germany and Spain — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018

joining England and Japan in D is Scotland, New Zealand goes to E with Netherlands and Canada, and Thailand is in F with Sweden and USA — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 8, 2018

