Banyana in tough Group B of Women’s World Cup

The draw for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup was held at the the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.

Banyana Banaya receive their runners-up medals following their defeat to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in Accra, Ghana on 1 December 2018. Picture: @CAF_AWCON/Twitter
Banyana Banaya receive their runners-up medals following their defeat to Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in Accra, Ghana on 1 December 2018. Picture: @CAF_AWCON/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group B for their maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Desiree Ellis’ side qualified for the global showpiece after a successful Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, where they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Nigeria in the final.

Banyana will come up against World number 2 ranked Germany, Spain and China in their group, which is arguably the "group of death".

Ellis’ ladies will open up their campaign against Spain in La Havre on 7 June before making the trip to the capital Paris to take on China on 13 June. Banyana will conclude their Group B commitments with Germany in Montpelier on 17 June.

Banyana entered the hat as one of three representatives from Africa. Other teams include Nigeria and Cameroon.

The draw for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup was held at the the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

