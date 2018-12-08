2 men killed in shooting at matric ball in Philippi

Reports say one of the men dropped his girlfriend at the event at Barron's Estate when a gunman opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been killed in a shooting at a matric ball in Philippi on the Cape Flats.

Reports say one of the men dropped his girlfriend at the event at Barron's Estate.

As he and his friend were driving off, a gunman opened fire on their car.

Both men died on the scene.

EWN understands one of the men was the leader of a major gang.

The Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “None of the learners and staff were inured but they are traumatised. Counselling has been made available for those who need it.”