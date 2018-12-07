Zambia court rules president can run again in 2021 vote
President Edgar Lungu completed former president Michael Sata's term after he died in 2015 before winning a full term in his own right in 2016.
LUSAKA - Zambia's top court ruled Friday that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to run for re-election in 2021 polls after an opposition party argued he would exceed the constitution's two-term limit.
Lungu completed former president Michael Sata's term after he died in 2015 before winning a full term in his own right in 2016.
"The presidential tenure starting on 25 January 2015 to 13 September 2016 cannot be considered as a full term," said constitutional court judge Hildah Chibomba.
Lungu announced in January 2017 that he would seek a fresh five-year term in 2021, prompting opposition parties to block him.
The opposition United Party for National Development and the Law Association of Zambia lawyers' association argued he was ineligible to run, having effectively served across two terms.
Three other opposition parties simply sought the court's opinion on the matter.
"I hope the debate comes to an end. This is a victory for Lungu, it's a victory for the (ruling) Patriotic Front and a victory for the people of Zambia," said the party's secretary general Davies Mwila who spoke outside court.
Hundreds of Lungu's supporters celebrated outside the court following its ruling.
In 2017 Lungu warned Zambia's judges against blocking him from running in the 2021 vote, saying a judicial intervention like that seen in Kenya could plunge the country into chaos.
Kenya was rocked by two months of political drama and acrimony, triggered by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn an election in August 2017 over widespread irregularities.
President Lungu has been accused of piling up foreign debt and cracking down on dissent since winning the contested election in 2016.
Zambia's opposition has accused Lungu of increasingly authoritarian behaviour as several politicians and activists critical of his regime have faced legal action.
Popular in Africa
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
[OPINION] Liberation hero Mugabe evokes polarised emotions among Zimbabweans
-
Saudi Arabia announces $113.7m aid to Sahel nations
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
17 civilians killed in DR Congo attacks
-
Nigerian army repel fresh Boko Haram attacks - sources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.