Wife killer Jason Rohde to spend Christmas behind bars

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor prison as he waits more than two months for sentencing proceedings to resume.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court postponed the matter until 18 February.

Last month, the court convicted the property mogul of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016 and staging her suicide.

Rohde's defence team tried to get him out of jail until sentencing proceedings resume, but Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe rejected the request.

Before the application was brought, Rohde's eldest daughter was meant to testify in mitigation of sentence.

The 20-year-old was hoping to do so without the presence of the media, but this application was also dismissed by the court.

Salie-Hlophe ruled that while the young woman's testimony could be publicised, cameras and video equipment were only permitted to record her voice.

She made it to the witness stand but then changed her mind following that ruling. She was then excused.

Defence advocate Graham Van Der Spuy says they'll speak to her and reassess the situation when court reconvenes in February.

He says the young woman might change her mind as she has the next few months to think about it.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)