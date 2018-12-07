Wife killer Jason Rohde to spend Christmas behind bars
On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court postponed sentencing proceedings until 18 February.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor prison as he waits more than two months for sentencing proceedings to resume.
On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court postponed the matter until 18 February.
Last month, the court convicted the property mogul of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016 and staging her suicide.
Rohde's defence team tried to get him out of jail until sentencing proceedings resume, but Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe rejected the request.
Before the application was brought, Rohde's eldest daughter was meant to testify in mitigation of sentence.
The 20-year-old was hoping to do so without the presence of the media, but this application was also dismissed by the court.
Salie-Hlophe ruled that while the young woman's testimony could be publicised, cameras and video equipment were only permitted to record her voice.
She made it to the witness stand but then changed her mind following that ruling. She was then excused.
Defence advocate Graham Van Der Spuy says they'll speak to her and reassess the situation when court reconvenes in February.
He says the young woman might change her mind as she has the next few months to think about it.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I am going to run and lead SA as president'
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
Load shedding must not affect SA's economic growth - Gordhan
-
As load shedding bites, Eskom probes bloated Medupi Power Station contracts
-
ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
-
[VIDEO] Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.