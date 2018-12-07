[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces minimum wage implementation date
President Cyril Rampahosa is announcing when the national minimum wage will come into effect.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramapahosa is expected to announce shortly when the national minimum wage will come into effect.
The president signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law last month along with the basic conditions of Employment Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill.
But union federations agree that the implementation of the bills looms large.
Despite mixed views about the promulgation of the R20 an hour minimum wage, both Saftu and Cosatu agree that work needs to be done to make sure its implemented by employers.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces minimum wage implementation date
