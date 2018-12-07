Two suspects in custody in connection with American Swiss robbery

The shop in The Glen was targeted last month and 18 diamond rings were stolen.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested two suspects accused of robbing an American Swiss jewellery store.

The suspects were cornered on the N12 highway near South Gate earlier on Friday.

They are expected to appear in court next week.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: “A scanner from the roof of a JMPD BMW patrol car identified a black Kia Rio which was used on the day of the robbery. The two male suspects are currently being detained at Bedfordview police station.”