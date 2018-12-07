Two suspects in custody in connection with American Swiss robbery

Pandor vows to fight capture of SA universities
Local
The shop in The Glen was targeted last month and 18 diamond rings were stolen.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested two suspects accused of robbing an American Swiss jewellery store.
The shop in The Glen was targeted last month and 18 diamond rings were stolen.
The suspects were cornered on the N12 highway near South Gate earlier on Friday.
They are expected to appear in court next week.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: “A scanner from the roof of a JMPD BMW patrol car identified a black Kia Rio which was used on the day of the robbery. The two male suspects are currently being detained at Bedfordview police station.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.