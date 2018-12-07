Theft case against 2 anti-gang unit members back in court next month

They are accused of stealing money from a safe during a police raid at a house in Beacon Valley last week.

CAPE TOWN - The theft case against two anti-gang unit members will be back in court on 22 January.

The constables are out on bail of R1,000 each.

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said: “The complainant who resides in the same house lodged a complaint with the anti-gang unit after the search had been concluded, and he complained that the cash in his safe had been removed.”