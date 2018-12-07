Sport Minster to release report on Sascoc’s governance
It follows a ministerial inquiry led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman and involved former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.
CAPE TOWN - A report into Sascoc’s governance will be released by the Sports Minister on Friday morning.
It follows a ministerial inquiry led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman and involved former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.
The probe into Sascoc’s governance and finances was established by former Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi last year.
The explosive inquiry hearings at Ellis Park saw factional battles laid bare, other issues such as maladministration, persistent legal woes and exorbitant travel allowances for board members emerging, which painted a damning picture of the Olympic body.
Despite the hearings ending in March, the release of the final report along with the findings has been delayed. The report was leaked to various media outlets during this time.
Eyewitness News has seen the leaked document which was scathing in its assessment of the Sascoc board, labelling the organisation dysfunctional, while Sascoc president Gideon Sam and sacked CEO Tubby Reddy were fingered for their conduct and leadership.
Committee member Dr Ali Bacher has told EWN that the report will satisfy the South African sporting community while Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks indicated to EWN that the body would be open to an overhaul and have already instituted changes.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional
-
Klopp banking on Chelsea to slow City charge as Napoli tie looms
-
Liverpool's Gomes faces six-week layoff with leg fracture
-
Man Utd fight back again but Arsenal extend unbeaten run in four-goal thriller
-
[WATCH] First women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to twerk
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.