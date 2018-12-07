Sport Minster to release report on Sascoc’s governance

It follows a ministerial inquiry led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman and involved former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.

CAPE TOWN - A report into Sascoc's governance will be released by the Sports Minister on Friday morning.

It follows a ministerial inquiry led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman and involved former cricket administrator Ali Bacher.

The probe into Sascoc’s governance and finances was established by former Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi last year.

The explosive inquiry hearings at Ellis Park saw factional battles laid bare, other issues such as maladministration, persistent legal woes and exorbitant travel allowances for board members emerging, which painted a damning picture of the Olympic body.

Despite the hearings ending in March, the release of the final report along with the findings has been delayed. The report was leaked to various media outlets during this time.

Eyewitness News has seen the leaked document which was scathing in its assessment of the Sascoc board, labelling the organisation dysfunctional, while Sascoc president Gideon Sam and sacked CEO Tubby Reddy were fingered for their conduct and leadership.

Committee member Dr Ali Bacher has told EWN that the report will satisfy the South African sporting community while Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks indicated to EWN that the body would be open to an overhaul and have already instituted changes.

