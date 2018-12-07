South African owner of Perpignan bar dies after attack

Barend Britz (63) who played lock for local club Perpignan in the 1990s, was attacked by a man who entered the bar late Thursday, according to police and fire services.

TOULOUSE - A former rugby player originally from South Africa was attacked in the bar he owned in Perpignan, southwest France, and died from his injuries, France, police said Friday.

The man, who has been arrested, turned on Britz after the owner of the establishment, Bar and Britz, tried to stop him vandalising the premises.