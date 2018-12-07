Senegal opens African civilisations museum
Senegal’s first President Leopold Senghor presented a post-colonial cultural vision of Africa 52 years ago.
PRETORIA – Senegal has opened its museum of African civilisations that has put it at the head of continental efforts to decolonise knowledge.
It comes as France has announced its intention to return African works of art looted during the colonial era.
Senegal’s first President Leopold Senghor presented a post-colonial cultural vision of Africa 52 years ago.
Spending up to a quarter of the national budget on the arts, he hosted world festivals featuring the greatest international black artists and entertainers.
Economic realities pushed these into the background until a $34 million Chinese investment enabled President Macky Sall to build the museum in Dakar.
In a structure modelled on Great Zimbabwe, it’s said to compare with the National Museum of African American History in Washington.
First exhibits are from Mali, Burkina Faso, Cuba and Haiti.
On Dec 6, Senegal will open the Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar. It's the LARGEST MUSEUM OF BLACK CIVILISATIONS anywhere. A year ago to the date, Senegal opened its long-delayed Blaise-Diagne International Airport. Seems Senegal is locking down the west African coast💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ueKga0SU2v— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) December 1, 2018
African #culture. The Museum of Black Civilisations opens this week in Dakar, Senegal. Modernist building's circular shape symbolises the Diaspora always returning to Africa. 14,000 square metres of floor space have capacity for 18,000 exhibits. pic.twitter.com/tbHaVbLIfo— James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) December 7, 2018
Yesterday the new Musée des civilisations noires/ Museum of black civilization opened in Dakkar, Senegal.— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) December 7, 2018
Part funded by the Chinese it has capacity to hold 18,000 pieces & aims to exhibit richness of black civilizations and history + the work of black artists.
(Official images) pic.twitter.com/LehzgpxVp1
Popular in Africa
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
[OPINION] Liberation hero Mugabe evokes polarised emotions among Zimbabweans
-
Saudi Arabia announces $113.7m aid to Sahel nations
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
Egypt's fertile Nile Delta threatened by climate change
-
17 civilians killed in DR Congo attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.