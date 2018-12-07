Saudi Arabia announces $113.7m aid to Sahel nations

Saudi State minister for African Affairs Ahmed Qattan made the announcement at a donors meeting for the five-member Sahel group, held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, it said.

LONDON - Saudi Arabia pledged $113.7 million to support priority investment programs in Africa’s Sahel region, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday evening.

Saudi State minister for African Affairs Ahmed Qattan made the announcement at a donors meeting for the five-member Sahel group, held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, it said.

The other countries making up the Sahel group are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger.