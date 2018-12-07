Sascoc report recommends management overhaul

A ministerial inquiry has on Friday released its report which paints the bleak picture of the running of the organisation.

CAPE TOWN - A report into irregularities or malpractice in the governance and management of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has recommended a management overhaul.

A ministerial inquiry, headed by retired Judge Ralph Zulman and assisted by Ali Bacher and attorney Shamima Gaibie, has on Friday released its report which paints the bleak picture of the running of the organisation.

Hearings were held in March after the inquiry was established by former Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi.

The final report into Sascoc governance has found there was no compliance with the basic principles of ethics, transparency, accountability and good governance, or with management policies and procedures, including its financial affairs.

The document blows the lid on rampant maladministration and highlights that excessive resources were spent on legal fees relating to various disputes.

The commission has also found that factionalism handicapped the performance of the Sascoc board, which manifested in it failing its sole mandate to look out for the interest of the sport, essentially labelling the board as dysfunctional.

With regards to the factionalism, Sascoc President Gideon Sam was found to have manipulated and deliberately excluded certain broad members from key information and essentially running the body as a dictator.

Sam’s foe within Sascoc former CEO Tubby Reddy was not spared either with the report accusing him of “unethical conduct and dishonesty”.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says: “Also, to undertake a complete and thorough audit of its financial transactions for at least five years.”

Xasa approves the #SASCOC/#Zulman final report and expects SASCOC to implement all the recommendations with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/T1nIIRVADN — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) December 7, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)