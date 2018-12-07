SAPS only tasked with visible policing at Global Citizen Festival, say sources

JOHANNESBURG - A number of sources within the police and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have told Eyewitness News that there were not enough senior members on duty at the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium to instruct junior members to respond to calls for help from the public.

Revellers complained that there was no response when they approached the police for help after they were robbed at the Sasol garage near the stadium on Sunday night.

This included the reaction unit who didn’t send personnel.

Eyewitness News has been told by various members of the police and JMPD – on condition of anonymity - that members were tasked with visible policing only so that people felt safe.

They were told to drive around the stadium to show visibility, making it difficult for them to leave their vehicles to patrol on foot.

It’s understood members should have been placed on foot with dogs and horses to deal with contact crime.

But the sources say when the calls for help were received, officials didn’t move from their posts, as there was no senior instruction.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says 50 cases have been reported with the police so far with six suspects denied bail.

Min of Police releases statement on Global Citizen

