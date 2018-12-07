SABC suspends employees accused of sexual harassment
A report from the commission was released last month and the board endorsed its recommendations.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it has suspended the alleged perpetrators identified in a report by the commission of inquiry into sexual harassment.
“Following an intensive investigation process by the commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the SABC, the organisation is implementing the recommendations of the commission. In this regard, the SABC has suspended the alleged perpetrators identified in the report,” says the broadcaster’s spokesperson Neo Momodu.
The commission of inquiry which was established early this year came off the back of recommendations from an ad hoc parliamentary committee established to deal with instances of unlawful conduct within the public broadcaster.
The reports from the commission were released last month and the board endorsed its recommendations.
Those suspended have been served with notices, giving them an opportunity to make written submissions as to why they should not be sanctioned.
The broadcaster has declined to disclose how many people have been suspended.
Popular in Local
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
Minimum wage to take effect on 1 January - Ramaphosa
-
Minimum wage bill will trap workers in dehumanising poverty - Vavi
-
Radebe confirms removal of Necsa board
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I am going to run and lead SA as president'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.