SABC suspends employees accused of sexual harassment

A report from the commission was released last month and the board endorsed its recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it has suspended the alleged perpetrators identified in a report by the commission of inquiry into sexual harassment.

“Following an intensive investigation process by the commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the SABC, the organisation is implementing the recommendations of the commission. In this regard, the SABC has suspended the alleged perpetrators identified in the report,” says the broadcaster’s spokesperson Neo Momodu.

The commission of inquiry which was established early this year came off the back of recommendations from an ad hoc parliamentary committee established to deal with instances of unlawful conduct within the public broadcaster.

The reports from the commission were released last month and the board endorsed its recommendations.

Those suspended have been served with notices, giving them an opportunity to make written submissions as to why they should not be sanctioned.

The broadcaster has declined to disclose how many people have been suspended.