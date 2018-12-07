Popular Topics
SABC commended for suspending staff implicated in sexual harassment

Media Monitoring Africa says it's good to see that the public broadcaster has followed through with the recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been commended for suspending employees who have been implicated in sexual harassment.

Media Monitoring Africa says it's good to see that the public broadcaster has followed through with the recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

The SABC announced on Friday that it has suspended alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment and have served them with notices giving them an opportunity to make written submissions as to why they should not be sanctioned.

The broadcaster has declined to disclose how many people have been suspended.

Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird says: “We welcome this decision, it’s in line with the recommendations of the commission that they had on sexual harassment. It’s an important first step and I think SABC must really be commended.”

