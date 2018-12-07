SABC board justifies awarding contract to losing bidder
It emerged on Thursday that the board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over the irregular awarding of a multi-million rand contract for security services.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has justified why it awarded a contract to a losing bidder instead of the company that scored the highest during the tender processes.
It emerged on Thursday that the board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over the irregular awarding of a multi-million rand contract for security services.
The more than R183 million contract was awarded to Mafoko Security Patrols in June last year, even though the company came second in the bidding process.
SABC board spokesperson Tebogo Malatjie says the board is entitled not to accept recommendations by the bid evaluation committee.
"If you compare the BEE standing, the one stood better than the other although it didn’t make much of a difference. The pricing difference was miniscule. Thirdly, the second highest bidder was quite experienced and had provided services to the SABC. They [the board] were also worried about what appeared to be a tampering of scores at the evaluation stage."
LISTEN: Here's why the SIU is probing SABC interim board
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
-
Load shedding must not affect SA's economic growth - Gordhan
-
Eskom needs to get the basics right - Gordhan
-
Ramaphosa concerned about developments at SABC
-
No festive leave for Eskom senior managers amid load shedding
-
Treasury to implement measures to regain SA's investment status
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.