SABC board justifies awarding contract to losing bidder

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has justified why it awarded a contract to a losing bidder instead of the company that scored the highest during the tender processes.

It emerged on Thursday that the board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over the irregular awarding of a multi-million rand contract for security services.

The more than R183 million contract was awarded to Mafoko Security Patrols in June last year, even though the company came second in the bidding process.

SABC board spokesperson Tebogo Malatjie says the board is entitled not to accept recommendations by the bid evaluation committee.

"If you compare the BEE standing, the one stood better than the other although it didn’t make much of a difference. The pricing difference was miniscule. Thirdly, the second highest bidder was quite experienced and had provided services to the SABC. They [the board] were also worried about what appeared to be a tampering of scores at the evaluation stage."

