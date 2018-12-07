SA delegation to attend climate talks in Poland
The delegation includes Deputy Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Thomson and Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom.
CAPE TOWN - South African delegates will attend the 24th Conference of the Parties (COP24) in Poland on Friday for the last week of intensive climate talks.
The COP24 conference kicked off on Sunday.
Delegates and political leaders from 200 countries have been discussing how the 2015 Paris Agreement should be implemented.
Environmental Affairs' Albi Modise says: “It is our considered view, as a country, that it’s important for all countries of the world to work together largely because we realise that it’s important to address climate change. We do it for future generations.”
